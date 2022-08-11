97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Student with BB gun arrested at southwest Las Vegas high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 4:32 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2022 - 5:05 pm
Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A student was arrested Thursday at Sierra Vista High School after bringing a BB gun to campus.

Principal Jessica Lovell sent a message to parents saying Clark County School District police made the arrest after a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to the district.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child,” Lovell said in the message. “If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.”

Students and parents can make reports through SafeVoice by calling 833-216-7233 or online at safevoicenv.org.

School district police could not be reached for comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
3
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
4
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
5
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel of his disabled vehicle and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to a report.