Student with BB gun arrested at southwest Las Vegas high school

The arrest occurred at Sierra Vista High School, near Buffalo Drive and Robindale Road.

Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A student was arrested Thursday at Sierra Vista High School after bringing a BB gun to campus.

Principal Jessica Lovell sent a message to parents saying Clark County School District police made the arrest after a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to the district.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child,” Lovell said in the message. “If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.”

Students and parents can make reports through SafeVoice by calling 833-216-7233 or online at safevoicenv.org.

School district police could not be reached for comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.