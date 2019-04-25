Student with gun in backpack arrested at Las Vegas high school

Chaparral High School (Google Street View)

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday at a central valley high school after he was caught with a gun on campus, police said.

The boy was a student at Chaparral High School, and a fellow student alerted school staff of the boy’s gun, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said. School police found a 9mm pistol inside of his backpack.

School police booked him about 2 p.m. on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and minor in possession of a stolen gun, he said.

No injuries were reported and no threats were made.

