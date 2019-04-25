Student with gun in waistband arrested at Las Vegas school

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts (Google Street View)

A student at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts was arrested Thursday after bringing a gun to school.

No threats were made, Clark County school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said, but a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the 16-year-old’s waistband. He was taken into custody without incident.

School police have confiscated 15 guns from students this school year, Zink said.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old student was arrested at Chaparral High School after police found a gun in his backpack, and a 13-year-old student was arrested for making terroristic threats to Silvestri Junior High School.

The Del Sol high school student was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, Zink said.

