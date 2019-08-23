Students accused of bringing BB gun to North Las Vegas school

Two North Las Vegas middle school students were arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a BB gun onto campus, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

Sedway Middle School (Google Street View)

The students, whose ages have not been released, were arrested during the school day at Sedway Middle School, 3465 Englestad St., said school district police Sgt. Bryan Zink. No threats were made.

One of the students brought the BB gun to school and passed it off to the other student during the day, he said. It was reported to school staff by another student.

The two were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

