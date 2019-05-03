Students were on board during 1 of 2 DUI school bus crashes

Tasianna Caver, 28 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Clark County school bus. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County School District bus driver suspected of driving drunk crashed a school bus this week with students on board, an official confirmed Friday.

No students were injured, and the driver was fired after a blood test came back positive for alcohol, district spokesman Mauricio Marin said. It marked the second time in less than a week that a school bus driver was suspected of driving drunk while on the clock.

Marin refused to name either of the bus drivers.

The driver in the Monday crash hit a “fixed object” in the area of Scott Robinson Boulevard and West Lone Mountain Road in North Las Vegas, Marin said. He did not provide further details.

A request for more information from North Las Vegas police was not immediately returned Friday.

The second crash happened April 26 in the area of Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive, Marin said. No students were on board at the time, and that driver also was fired after a blood test came back positive.

“District bus drivers are held to a zero tolerance standard for drugs and alcohol,” Marin said.

Though Marin did not name the drivers, county jail records show a woman arrested April 26 on DUI charges is listed in state salary data as a Clark County school bus driver.

Tasianna Caver, 28, faces one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to pay full attention while driving, court records show.

Las Vegas police said she was driving a school bus at the time of her 3:10 p.m. crash, described as a fender-bender that occurred at the same east valley intersection that Marin identified. No one was injured.

Caver was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but has since been released.

Marin refused to confirm whether Caver was connected to the April 26 crash. But he said Caver had worked as a bus driver since May 2016 until she resigned Tuesday.

An arrest report for Caver was not immediately available, and the district provided no further information.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.