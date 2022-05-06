Substitute teacher arrested with weapon on campus, police say
A substitute teacher at a northwest Las Vegas high school was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a weapon on campus.
Clark County School District police arrested Aaron Bronley, 22, a substitute at Shadow Ridge High School, according to Lt. Bryan Zink.
He said Bronley had been a substitute with the district since February and has been removed from the district’s substitute pool.
Bronley faces two gross misdemeanor charges related to possessing a dangerous weapon on school property. Bronley posted bail and is no longer in custody. He is due in court on June 2, court records show.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson @reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.