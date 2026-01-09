Summerlin bartender faces new child pornography and firearm charges

Between that case and another filed early December, 46-year-old Christopher Cohen now faces a total of 13 charges.

These images from an arrest report provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a man, later identified as Christopher Cohen. Police say the images come from a device found in a restroom at the John Cutter tavern in Summerlin. (LVMPD)

Police say this image from an arrest report provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a man, identified as Christopher Cohen, placing a recording device in the restroom at the John Cutter tavern in Summerlin. (LVMPD)

A Summerlin bartender authorities said secretly installed a camera in his workplace restroom and recorded footage of two nude children now faces additional charges related to firearms and child pornography possession.

Between that case and another filed early December, 46-year-old Christopher Cohen now faces a total of 13 charges.

The new charges include capturing images of another person’s private areas, using a minor to produce pornography, possessing child pornography, and possessing a short-barreled rifle or shotgun. When he was first arrested in May, Cohen had only been charged with three counts of the first offense and two counts of the second.

Cohen was arrested nearly a month after a woman dining at the John Cutter Tavern, located on West Charleston Boulevard near Desert Foothills Drive, discovered a “shiny” black USB plug with a SIM card hidden under the restroom sink and turned it in to police, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report. On the device, detectives later found videos of a “white, bearded man,” identified as Cohen, first in what appeared to be his home and then installing the device in the restaurant’s single-stall women’s restroom.

Police said Cohen placed the camera beneath a fragrance plug-in facing the toilet.

In the complaint against Cohen, prosecutors allege that the defendant had child pornography on a Samsung Galaxy S4 in his possession and also on a MicroSD card.

Additionally, prosecutors said, Cohen had a short-barreled rifle, which is illegal.

In the December case, Cohen is being held on a $750,000 bail, and in the older one, $75,000, jail records show. To be released, he would need to post the required bail amounts or secure a bond for each case.

Cohen’s trial is scheduled for November.

