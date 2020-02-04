Summerlin burglary unfolds during open house

Las Vegas police are investigating a burglary in Summerlin carried out during a real estate open house event Sunday.

Photo of suspect in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Photo of suspect vehicle in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Police said the people who carried out the burglary near South Hualapai Way and West Sunset Road included at least three men and three women, and that a surveillance camera captured images of the suspects’ faces.

“One of the facial pictures is very good and we’re hoping someone can help us identify her!” police at the Summerlin Area Command wrote on their Facebook page.

The burglary happened about 3:30 p.m.

“Multiple suspects entered the home and while two distracted the Realtor, others stole property from the master bedroom,” police said.

Police released nine surveillance photos of the suspects of varying quality. They also released two photos of vehicles believed to be used in the crime.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is asked to call police at (702) 828-9455 or (702) 828-9471. Anonymous tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.