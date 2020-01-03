Summerlin neighborhood dealing with new barricade situation

Officers were called to a family disturbance around 2 p.m. at the area of Calistoga Springs Court and Winery Ridge Street, near Far Hills Avenue and the 215.

The scene of an investigation by Las Vegas police at the 11000 block of Piedmont Valley Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police are calling a standoff Thursday afternoon in a Summerlin neighborhood a barricade situation.

Officers were called to a family disturbance around 2 p.m. at the area of Calistoga Springs Court and Winery Ridge Street, near Far Hills Avenue and the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The man has a firearm, Hadfield said, and some homes are being evacuated as a precaution.

The neighborhood has seen three similar occurrences involving a man with apparent mental health issues over the past three years. The most recent occurrence caused a standoff in September.

Michael Spangenthal, 36, has been in state psychiatric facility in October after being found incompetent to stand trial. He is scheduled for a hearing Friday at Clark County District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

