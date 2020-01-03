Summerlin neighborhood dealing with new barricade situation
Police are calling a standoff Thursday afternoon in a Summerlin neighborhood a barricade situation.
Officers were called to a family disturbance around 2 p.m. at the area of Calistoga Springs Court and Winery Ridge Street, near Far Hills Avenue and the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.
The man has a firearm, Hadfield said, and some homes are being evacuated as a precaution.
The neighborhood has seen three similar occurrences involving a man with apparent mental health issues over the past three years. The most recent occurrence caused a standoff in September.
Michael Spangenthal, 36, has been in state psychiatric facility in October after being found incompetent to stand trial. He is scheduled for a hearing Friday at Clark County District Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
