Summerlin student arrested after assaulting teacher, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2022 - 7:06 pm
 
CCSD Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Palo Verde High School student was arrested Wednesday after an assault on a teacher, Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink said.

The 17-year-old boy entered a classroom he wasn’t supposed to be in, Zink said, and the teacher asked him to leave. After an argument, he shoved the teacher “several times” before leaving the campus.

The teacher called for help and the student was arrested later, Zink said. He faces a charge of battery on a school district employee.

The assualt was one of three reported Wednesday throughout the valley. A student at Sawyer Middle School was arrested after she waved a pair of scissors at staff members, while a student at Foothill High School was arrested after she produced a knife while exiting a classroom, Zink said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

