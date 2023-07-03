Sunday night hit and run on Twain leaves pedestrian dead

A pedestrian was killed after a hit and run with an SUV at Twain near University Center drive. Police are still looking for the vehicle.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Twain Avenue was closed in both directions Sunday night as Las Vegas police searched for an SUV believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run.

An SUV struck a pedestrian while driving west on Twain Avenue at University Center Drive at around 9:15 Sunday night. After hitting the victim, the SUV kept driving west on Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andy Kelvington.

Kelvington said the pedestrian was hit while in the road. The hit-and-run victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. Police were still searching for the SUV involved in the crash as of late Sunday night.

Police closed Twain in both directions following the crash. Kelvington gave no timetable for when the road would reopen.

No further information was available.

