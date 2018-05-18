Suspect accused of entering Las Vegas mall with fake gun ID’d

Emile Daren Hopson, 25, faces one count of committing an act of terrorism after allegedly entering the Boulevard Mall Thursday evening wearing a mask and carrying what appeared to be a long rifle.

Emile Hopson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police cordon off the outside Sears at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @drea_cornejo

Police cordon off the outside Sears at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @drea_cornejo

Police cordon off the outside Sears at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @drea_cornejo

Police canvass the scene outside Sears at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Police canvass the scene outside Sears at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man accused of terrifying shoppers at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas Thursday evening by entering the shopping center wearing a mask and carrying what appeared to be a long rifle faces a terrorism charge.

Emile Daren Hopson, 25, was identified Friday morning by the Metropolitan Police Department as the suspect. He was arrested at his nearby apartment, police said, and faces one count of committing an act of terrorism. No other details surrounding his arrest or a possible motive were available Friday.

Police spokesman Jay Rivera said Hopson sometimes goes by the name “Hobson,” but was booked into the Clark County Detention Center under his legal name.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, several 911 callers reported seeing a masked man with a rifle walking through the mall.

Police evacuated the mall and spent about two hours searching for the gunman, finding a mask and weapon but no suspect. Deputy Chief Chris Jones confirmed that no shots had been fired.

The gunman’s intent remained unclear Friday morning, but police said Hopson pointed his weapon at numerous patrons inside the mall.

In a statement, Metro said video surveillance provided to the police by mall security offered a better description of the suspect. Several people also came forward with what the department described as “vital information” that allowed officers to locate and arrest Hopson at his nearby apartment late Thursday.

Rosario Solano, 30, was among several 911 callers who reported seeing a gunman at the mall. At about 6:45 p.m., Solano pulled her white Toyota Sienna into a parking spot in front of Old Navy to pick up her sister, an employee in the mall, accompanied by her daughter and 6-year-old niece.

Solano said she was looking at her phone but looked up and saw a man in an green Army-style jacket. He had a black mask on and the hood of his jacket was pulled over his eyes, she told the Review-Journal.

And then her heart dropped, she said. In the man’s hands was a black rifle.

“I froze for the longest time,” she recalled Thursday night across the street from the mall. “It felt like forever.”

At 6:59 p.m., her hands shaking, she fumbled to dial 911.

Hopson does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, court records show.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Metro at 702-828-8242 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.