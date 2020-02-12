Suspect arrested after gifts stolen from Las Vegas wedding

Matthew Ralphs, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and is alleged to have stolen most of the monetary gifts. (Alex Westmoreland Facebook)

A man suspected of stealing cards containing money from a wedding reception in Las Vegas on Saturday has been arrested, according to the family of the groom.

Alex Westmoreland, who posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday, said Las Vegas police told her they had arrested Matthew Ralphs on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed the arrest but told the Review-Journal on Tuesday morning that the case had been closed.

Jail records show a Matthew Ralphs, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of burglary and grand larceny of less than $3,500. He is expected in court Wednesday.

