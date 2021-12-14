56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Suspect arrested after hostage incident in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 8:56 am
 
Updated December 14, 2021 - 9:56 am
Las Vegas police, including a SWAT unit respond to a neighborhood near a middle school in south ...
Las Vegas police, including a SWAT unit respond to a neighborhood near a middle school in southeast Las Vegas early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police, including a SWAT unit respond to a neighborhood near a middle school in south ...
Las Vegas police, including a SWAT unit respond to a neighborhood near a middle school in southeast Las Vegas early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police, including a SWAT unit respond to a neighborhood near a middle school in south ...
Las Vegas police, including a SWAT unit respond to a neighborhood near a middle school in southeast Las Vegas early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police SWAT unit arrested a man who was suspected of briefly taking a person hostage in a neighborhood near a middle school in southeast Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Sgt. Miguel Garcia said police were called to a home on the 3800 block of San Andreas Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road, for a request to assist a citizen shortly after 7 a.m.

“An officer showed up to the house and a male there said he had a gun,” Garcia said. “He also said he had an innocent person inside with him.”

The man then closed the door and refused to come out. Police called in the SWAT team and closed several streets in the area including Sandhill in both directions just south of Harmon Avenue. The scene was adjacent to Woodbury Middle School.

Garcia said the man ultimately agreed to come out of the house around 9 a.m. and surrender. The second person inside the home was found unharmed.

All streets in the area were being reopened.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
2
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
3
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
4
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
5
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST