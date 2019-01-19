Suspect arrested in barricade at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect after a “domestic incident” Saturday afternoon in the northeast valley that resulted in a barricade at an apartment complex, with some residents evacuated.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of Exeter Drive, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Hollywood Boulevard, after report of a “domestic incident,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email Saturday afternoon.

The situation turned into a barricade, and some residents of the apartment complex were evacuated “as a precaution,” police said.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident, police later said.

2100 block of Exeter Drive, Las Vegas