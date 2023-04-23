81°F
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with battery at UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2023 - 1:22 pm
 
Robert Lee Kaiser (University Police Services)
A suspect was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an assault on UNLV’s campus Friday night, according to university police.

Robert Lee Kaiser, 46, was booked on suspicion of false imprisonment and battery by strangulation Sunday morning after being apprehended by University Police Services Detective Bureau near the 3400 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Kaiser was identified on surveillance video Saturday night by university police.

The assault occurred inside UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts building. The woman told police a man accosted her inside the bathroom on the first floor of the building.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said in a news release.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

