Crime

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Nevada troopers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated November 30, 2023 - 5:11 pm
Jemarcus Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jemarcus Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 46-year-old man was arrested in the hit-and-run collision on Interstate 15 early Thursday that killed two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

Jemarcus Williams, 46, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges:

— Reckless driving resulting in death (2 counts).

— Driving under the influence resulting in death (2 counts).

— Duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death (2 counts).

