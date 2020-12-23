Suspect arrested in series of Henderson house burglaries

Henderson police have arrested a man suspected of multiple burglaries throughout the city over nearly two months.

Ace Hart (Henderson Police Department)

In a statement Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said Ace Hart, 42, was arrested Dec. 12 on one count of arson, two counts of attempted home invasion, two counts of attempted residential burglary, one count of burglary of a structure, one count of possession on burglary tools and one count of a convicted person failing to register.

Clark County Detention Center records show Hart was booked Thursday on charges of arson and attempted home invasion.

Police said he broke glass, pried open doors and found unsecured windows to break into houses across Henderson in November and December.

No further information was provided by police, and the investigation remained open.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

