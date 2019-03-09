Suspect barricaded in Las Vegas house after home invasion

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police believe at least one suspect in a home invasion is holed up inside a western Las Vegas Valley house on Friday night.

Family members were still inside the house on the 7200 block of Trading Post Lane, near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue, when police received a report of the home invasion, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

Officers were called to the home about 8:05 p.m. Police believe possibly two suspects were still inside at about 10:40 p.m., he said.

Officers were able to safely evacuate the family from inside the home, Matchko said. No injuries were reported.

SWAT members were called to the scene Friday night, and Matchko advised people to avoid the area.

Tenaya is closed to traffic near the scene, Matchko said.

Further information was not immediately available.

7200 block of Trading Post Lane, Las Vegas