Suspect faces charge in multiple west Las Vegas standoffs

A 29-year-old man faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge after multiple standoffs that began Tuesday morning and lasted into Wednesday morning.

7900 block of Decker Canyon Drive (Google)

A 29-year-old man faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge after multiple standoffs at a west valley house that began Tuesday morning and lasted into Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police documents identify Jeffrey Tibbits as a suspect. He was booked Wednesday into Clark County Detention Center, where he remained early Thursday. His bail was set at $5,000.

On Tuesday, police received a call about 7:30 a.m. of a domestic dispute between a man and woman on the 7900 block of Decker Canyon Drive, near Buffalo and Vegas drives. Police said the man was alone in the home, but the woman was safely outside.

Officers tried to communicate with the man, but he refused to respond. Officers cleared the scene about 12:30 p.m. without arresting anyone, since they didn’t have enough evidence of a crime, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

About 2:30 p.m., the same man threatened to shoot the woman, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. Officers returned to the house and again, he refused to speak with police.

The second incident was also treated as a barricade situation. Metro’s SWAT team responded.

Vegas Drive temporarily was shut down from Cimarron Road to Gleason Way, near Buffalo Drive.

Tibbits was taken into custody before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.