Suspect identified in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas

Police have identified a man suspected in Tuesday’s fatal hit-and-run near Fremont Street.

Tyrara Joseph, 23, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday evening, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Larry Hadfield said.

Officers were called to the parking lot at 1729 E. Charleston Blvd., a shopping plaza near Fremont Street, after a vehicle on private property struck a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

After reviewing video and speaking to witnesses, police said they believe the driver of a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis drove onto the sidewalk while attempting to park and struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Joseph was arrested nearby. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, police said.

