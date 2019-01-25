Suspect in abduction, assault of student was Nevada prison guard

Antwon Perkins, 35, remained at large on Friday, police said, a day after a student at Cadwallader Middle School was kidnapped while walking to school.

Antwon Perkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in the Thursday abduction and assault of a Cadwallader Middle School student who was walking to school.

Antwon Perkins, 35, remains at large, police said Friday. He is a former correctional officer at High Desert State Prison, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

The child was kidnapped while walking past a convenience store on the corner of Farm and Cimarron roads early Thursday, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a large black “dually” pickup with two tires on the rear axle pulling up to the student at that location. The footage then shows the driver getting out of the vehicle and forcing the child into the truck.

Police said the driver took the child to another location, where the assault took place. The truck’s driver later dropped the child off near the convenience store.

Once free, the child ran to the school at 7775 W. Elkhorn Road, near North Buffalo Drive, and notified an employee, police said. The employee called police about 11:20 a.m.

The school’s principal, Mindi Martinez, sent a letter to parents Thursday via ParentLink, notifying them of the attack, according to the Clark County School District.

In the letter, Martinez also explained that’s why parents may have noticed an increased police presence at the school during afternoon dismissal.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having students who are walking or biking to school to pair up with other students, or for parents to work with each other on carpooling to work on ensuring students are able to get to and from school safely,” the message read. “The safety of our students is of the utmost importance.”

Detectives on Thursday linked Perkins to the truck seen in the surveillance footage. The truck was then located at his current place of employment, which police did not name. But detectives didn’t find Perkins.

Perkins started working with the Nevada Department of Corrections in 2015, public salary records show. He worked as a correctional officer until 2017, the same records show. A former coworker at High Desert confirmed his identity.

Police on Friday released two recent photos of Perkins, but Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Perkins is likely aware that police are looking for him and may have changed his appearance.

Anyone who has information on Perkins’ whereabouts may call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

