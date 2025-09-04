85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Suspect in assault at Lake Mead campground sought

Guy Miranda (National Park Service)
Guy Miranda (National Park Service)
More Stories
Rainier Jefferson (Metropolitan Police Department)
‘Outnumbered’: Las Vegas trial starts for man accused of killing woman over salad
Ryan Ugarte, who pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, is escorted out of ...
Man gets prison for North Las Vegas DUI crash that injured mother
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man fatally stabbed in east Las Vegas fight identified
This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, S ...
Police ID man found dead in homicide at Burning Man festival
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 9:10 am
 

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

While in the Las Vegas Bay Campground, a park visitor was assaulted by another camper, the agency’s release said. The visitor called 911 for assistance, and the camper fled into the desert.

He was identified as Guy Miranda, 57. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 175 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Miranda has an extensive criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous, the release stated.

Information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were in the Las Vegas Bay Campground area on Tuesday, if you see Miranda, or if you have information that could help, please contact the National Park Services’s Investigative Services Branch at 202-379-4761 or email nps_isb@nps.gov. You can also call or text the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES