Suspect in assault at Lake Mead campground sought

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

While in the Las Vegas Bay Campground, a park visitor was assaulted by another camper, the agency’s release said. The visitor called 911 for assistance, and the camper fled into the desert.

He was identified as Guy Miranda, 57. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 175 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Miranda has an extensive criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous, the release stated.

Information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were in the Las Vegas Bay Campground area on Tuesday, if you see Miranda, or if you have information that could help, please contact the National Park Services’s Investigative Services Branch at 202-379-4761 or email nps_isb@nps.gov. You can also call or text the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009.

