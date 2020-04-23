Suspect in custody after barricade in Henderson

Police spokesman Rod Pena said the department responded to the 4100 block of West Sunset Road around 1:10 p.m.

Police investigate a barricade situation Thursday, April 23, 2020, on the 4100 block of West Sunset Road in Henderson. (Marty Berry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a barricade situation Thursday, April 23, 2020, on the 4100 block of West Sunset Road in Henderson. (Marty Berry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a barricade situation Thursday, April 23, 2020, on the 4100 block of West Sunset Road in Henderson. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a barricade situation Thursday, April 23, 2020, on the 4100 block of West Sunset Road in Henderson. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department took a suspect into custody following a barricade Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesman Rod Pena said the department responded to the 4100 block of West Sunset Road around 1:10 p.m. with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson SWAT.

Pena said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

The shopping center on the northwest corner of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road is closed while police investigate, as well as westbound traffic on Sunset at Green Valley, Pena said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.