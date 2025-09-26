Suspect in custody in death of dog found near Las Vegas dumpster

A suspect has been arrested after a deceased dog was found near a dumpster in downtown Las Vegas in July.

‘He’s one of the good ones’: UNLV student who was stabbed to death mourned

Former Boyd employee files lawsuit against company over data breach

1 detained after reports of someone with gun at Las Vegas middle school

Police investigate the discovery of a deceased dog found in a crate next to a dumpster near the 100 block of North 27th Street in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect has been arrested after a deceased dog was found near a dumpster in downtown Las Vegas in July.

Darrion Lamar Garry, 33, was arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for willful/malicious torture/maim/kill an animal, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Authorities responded to reports of a dead dog near the 100 block of North 27th Street on July 11. The French bulldog mix was found dead in a crate next to a dumpster. French bulldogs are notably susceptible to heat-related illness.

A veterinarian later said in a forensic report that the dog likely died of heatstroke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.