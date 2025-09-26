Suspect in custody in death of dog found near Las Vegas dumpster
A suspect has been arrested after a deceased dog was found near a dumpster in downtown Las Vegas in July.
Darrion Lamar Garry, 33, was arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for willful/malicious torture/maim/kill an animal, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
Authorities responded to reports of a dead dog near the 100 block of North 27th Street on July 11. The French bulldog mix was found dead in a crate next to a dumpster. French bulldogs are notably susceptible to heat-related illness.
A veterinarian later said in a forensic report that the dog likely died of heatstroke.
