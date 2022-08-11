Suspect in fake health inspector thefts arrested

A suspect who police say posed as a health inspector to attempt to steal from two fast-food restaurants last month in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has been arrested.

Dimitar Kolev (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man who police say posed as a health inspector to burglarize two fast-food restaurants in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has been arrested.

Dimitar Kolev, 22, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on two felony counts of burglary of a business and two gross misdemeanor counts of impersonating a public official. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Kolev states he was arrested after a man posed as a health inspector to commit burglaries at a Taco Bell, 8520 W. Warm Springs Road, and a Subway, 7040 S. Durango Drive.

In both cases, the man entered the business claiming to be an inspector and persuaded employees to open a safe. Police said in the Taco Bell burglary on July 3, the fake inspector grabbed a money bag, but a manager at the restaurant grabbed it back. The man exited, then attempted to re-enter the store, stating that he had to finish his inspection.

Employees refused and called the police, the report said.

As the police were still getting details at the Taco Bell, they received notification that a similar incident occurred at the Subway. In that case, a man posing as an inspector was able to take $240 from the location, according to the report.

Kolev was identified as a suspect after police issued a press release to the media, including video of someone posing as a health inspector. When Kolev was taken into custody, police said he informed them he targeted the Taco Bell and Subway because “he knew young kids worked there and they would be easily manipulated into opening the safe.”

“When asked why he was doing this he stated that society is a mess, and he does not like how the system is set up,” police said. “It is easier for him to steal from businesses than get a job and be a productive member of society.”

Kolev was scheduled for an initial appearance Thursday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter. Staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this story.