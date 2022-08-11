88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Suspect in fake health inspector thefts arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 8:45 am
 
Dimitar Kolev (Metropolitan Police Department)
Dimitar Kolev (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man who police say posed as a health inspector to burglarize two fast-food restaurants in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has been arrested.

Dimitar Kolev, 22, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on two felony counts of burglary of a business and two gross misdemeanor counts of impersonating a public official. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Kolev states he was arrested after a man posed as a health inspector to commit burglaries at a Taco Bell, 8520 W. Warm Springs Road, and a Subway, 7040 S. Durango Drive.

In both cases, the man entered the business claiming to be an inspector and persuaded employees to open a safe. Police said in the Taco Bell burglary on July 3, the fake inspector grabbed a money bag, but a manager at the restaurant grabbed it back. The man exited, then attempted to re-enter the store, stating that he had to finish his inspection.

Employees refused and called the police, the report said.

As the police were still getting details at the Taco Bell, they received notification that a similar incident occurred at the Subway. In that case, a man posing as an inspector was able to take $240 from the location, according to the report.

Kolev was identified as a suspect after police issued a press release to the media, including video of someone posing as a health inspector. When Kolev was taken into custody, police said he informed them he targeted the Taco Bell and Subway because “he knew young kids worked there and they would be easily manipulated into opening the safe.”

“When asked why he was doing this he stated that society is a mess, and he does not like how the system is set up,” police said. “It is easier for him to steal from businesses than get a job and be a productive member of society.”

Kolev was scheduled for an initial appearance Thursday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter. Staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
2
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
3
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
4
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs seems poised for stardom
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs seems poised for stardom
5
Woman fatally mauled by dog in Las Vegas, police say
Woman fatally mauled by dog in Las Vegas, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST