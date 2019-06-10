Suspect in fatal crash who fled to Mexico jailed in Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man wanted for murder after a crash that killed his nephew has been extradited to Las Vegas.

Jonathan Mora (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jonathan Mora, 24, was arrested in Mexico last month after several months on the lam, authorities said.

Records show Mora was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday morning. He faces murder and reckless driving charges.

Las Vegas police months ago had warned that Jonathan Mora, then 23, was to be considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the scene of the Sept. 15 crash in east Las Vegas that claimed the life of Zion Jimenez. He came home to his parents’ house shortly after the crash to wash off the blood and then left, an arrest warrant said.

Mexican authorities, with help from U.S. marshals and the Metropolitan Police Department, arrested Mora on May 30 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

In addition to the murder charge, Mora faces three charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, three charges of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, and one charge of child abuse.