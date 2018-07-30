Suspect in fatal DUI crash at Las Vegas bus stop ID’d

Las Vegas police have identified a man accused of striking and killing a man waiting at a bus stop Sunday morning while driving drunk.

Rigoberto Flores-Tovar (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Rigoberto Flores-Tovar, 46, was driving a 2002 Toyota Tundra on N. Pecos Road around 7:13 a.m. when he made a wide right turn onto Washington Avenue, police said Monday in a news release. Then he drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a light pole then the man at the bus stop, it said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the 43-year old victim by midday Monday.

Flores-Tovar sustained moderate injuries from the crash and was arrested at University Medical Center. He faces a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday with bail set at $320,000.

