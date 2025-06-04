Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas Valley arrested

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Karen Cannon, 63, of Las Vegas was taken into custody Wednesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The crash occurred just before 1:20 a.m. May 13 on North Rainbow Boulevard at the intersection with Vegas Drive.

Authorities said that evidence at the scene, witness statements and video evidence indicated that a Tesla Model Y was southbound on Rainbow when the victim, later identified as Patrick Deloriea, 32, was attempting to cross Rainbow on the north side of the intersection when he was struck.

Deloriea was pronounced dead at the scene.

