Suspect in I-15 crash that killed 2 brothers identified

August 11, 2021 - 1:35 pm
 
Gary Muir (Nevada Highway Patrol)
The Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday identified the impaired driving suspect in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 that killed two brothers last week.

Investigators believe Gary Muir, 60, was driving his 2002 white Ford E-450 the wrong way Aug. 2 when at around 7:20 p.m. his truck collided with a black Dodge Charger, according to a statement from the Highway Patrol. The crash happened on southbound I-15 near mile marker 78.

The right back seat passenger of the Charger was ejected from the vehicle. He and the right front passenger died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol said Muir was charged with two counts of impaired driving resulting in death, one count of impaired driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, one count of driving the wrong way on a one-way road and one count of having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

The brothers were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Chase Fernandez, 8, and Javarius Barfield, 19, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Muir is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center and was expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment.

