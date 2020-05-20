Suspect in NHP trooper’s killing faces new explosives charges

The new charges add to a list of growing allegations against the suspect that have surfaced since the March 27 shooting of Sgt. Ben Jenkins.

John Dabritz (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

John Dabritz (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Formal charges have been filed in Nye County against John Dabritz, who is suspected of committing crimes involving an explosive device that might be linked to “anti-government extremism” just prior to the fatal shooting of a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant in March.

Dabritz, 66, is charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of explosive or incendiary devices in connection with the Nye County crimes.

The new charges add to a list of growing allegations against Dabritz that have surfaced since the March 27 shooting of Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was killed shortly after pulling over on U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, to check on a motorist stopped on the remote highway.

“The killing of Sergeant Ben Jenkins was an unimaginably horrible thing and we are confident that the White Pine County DA’s Office will continue to do an excellent job with that case,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said in a statement Wednesday. “Still, these charges in Nye County are serious and we have an obligation to take appropriate action against someone who would flout the law in the unthinkable manner that he has.”

According to Arabia, just prior to the fatal shooting, Dabritz had detonated one of four explosive devices in his possession by shooting the device from a distance.

Arabia said it is unclear when Dabritz will make his first appearance in Tonopah Justice Court due to the murder case, in which he faces capital punishment.

