Suspect in series of Las Vegas restaurant burglaries arrested

Police are seeking a man in connection with several commercial burglaries targeting restaurants and lounges throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a man suspected in several commercial burglaries targeting restaurants and lounges throughout the Las Vegas Valley has been arrested.

Randy Collins, 58, was apprehended Wednesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on 10 counts of burglary of a business and 11 counts of destroy property of another, $250 - $5,000.

These burglaries started at the end of December and continued into February.

