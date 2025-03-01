59°F
Crime

Suspect in series of Las Vegas restaurant burglaries arrested

Police are seeking a man in connection with several&#xa ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with several commercial burglaries targeting restaurants and lounges throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2025 - 8:42 pm
 

Police say a man suspected in several commercial burglaries targeting restaurants and lounges throughout the Las Vegas Valley has been arrested.

Randy Collins, 58, was apprehended Wednesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on 10 counts of burglary of a business and 11 counts of destroy property of another, $250 - $5,000.

These burglaries started at the end of December and continued into February.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

