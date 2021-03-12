42°F
Crime

Suspect in Uber assault that went viral is arrested in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2021 - 12:08 am
 
(KTVU screenshot)
A woman was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery of an Uber driver in San Francisco last weekend.

Malaysia King, 24, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department and is facing charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health safety code, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

She is being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center as a fugitive from another state, according to jail records.

A second suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, told police through her lawyer Thursday that she intended to turn herself in, San Francisco police said.

The women were among three passengers, in a rideshare vehicle Sunday afternoon, who police say stole a driver’s cell phone and sprayed pepper spray into the man’s vehicle after he ended their ride because one of the passengers was not wearing a mask.

“We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly,” San Francisco robbery Lt. Tracy McCray, said in Thursday’s statement. “The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case.”

The assault remained under investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

