Suspect in UMC stabbings jailed on murder count

A man accused of stabbing two people at University Medical Center early Thursday, killing one, has been jailed on suspicion of murder and other charges.

A University Medical Center public safety vehicle waits outside the hospital in Las Vegas Thursday, June 23, 2022, after police said a patient stabbed two other patients, killing one. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man accused of stabbing two people at University Medical Center early Thursday, killing one, has been jailed on suspicion of murder and other charges.

Las Vegas police had not publicly released the suspect’s name as of early Friday, but Clark County Detention Center records indicate Michael Dion Earl, 48, was booked at the jail under the same event number that police generated for the stabbing at the Las Vegas hospital. In addition to murder, Earl was being held on counts of assault and battery all with use of a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Earl was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the stabbings occurred at 1:50 a.m. in a secured area of the hospital where psychiatric patients are treated. Police alleged that Earl was at the hospital receiving treatment in the adult emergency department of the facility when he exited his room and stabbed another nearby male patient who was in restraints. Police said Earl then stabbed a second patient on a gurney in a hallway, but this individual was able to get away.

Both victims were men in their 20s, Johansson said.

UMC issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying they were working with police and that the Las Vegas Valley is in need for additional mental health services, including psychiatric emergency rooms, crisis stabilization and outpatient mental health services.

“With few of these specialized facilities in our community, behavioral health patients are frequently transported to acute care hospitals like UMC solely to receive medical clearance,” the hospital stated. “In many cases, acute care hospitals are not the correct setting for behavioral health patients. Unfortunately, every hospital in Southern Nevada faces similar challenges.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.