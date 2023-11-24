Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation in east valley

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 2 p.m. after a domestic violence barricade situation in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street near East Katie Avenue.

Police working a barricade event in an apartment complex the 3900 block of Cambridge Street in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo submitted)

A suspect has been taken into custody, ending a barricade situation in the central-east valley on Friday afternoon.

Police were working a barricade situation in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street near East Katie Avenue.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said the incident appeared to be a domestic violence situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

