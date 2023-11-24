60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
Updated November 24, 2023 - 2:07 pm
Police working a barricade event in an apartment complex the 3900 block of Cambridge Street in ...
Police working a barricade event in an apartment complex the 3900 block of Cambridge Street in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo submitted)

A suspect has been taken into custody, ending a barricade situation in the central-east valley on Friday afternoon.

Police were working a barricade situation in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street near East Katie Avenue.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said the incident appeared to be a domestic violence situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
2
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
3
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
4
Retired CIA agent shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
Retired CIA agent shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
5
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump resident Heidi Fleiss, seen with one of her pet birds. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File )
Former Hollywood Madam’s exotic birds shot — again
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

So-called former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss, who owns and operates a tropical bird sanctuary in Pahrump, says two of her prized pet macaws were wounded by BB pellets — again.

More stories
School bus, SUV collide in southwest valley
School bus, SUV collide in southwest valley
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Police: Traffic snarled west of Strip after shooting, car crash, pursuit
Police: Traffic snarled west of Strip after shooting, car crash, pursuit
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody
Pedestrian walking through traffic near UNLV struck, killed
Pedestrian walking through traffic near UNLV struck, killed