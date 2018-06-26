Suspect tries to elude police, jumps from Bellagio parking garage

A man who jumped from the third floor of the Bellagio parking garage to evade police was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police investigate where a man trying to elude them jumped from the third floor of the parking garage at Bellagio. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 2:30 a.m. to reports that a man battered a woman and threw a beer bottle at her on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

When police spotted the man he jumped off a pedestrian bridge and led officers through the Bellagio parking garage, Gordon said, but was caught after he tried to escape by jumping from the entrance ramp on the third floor.

Neither the man nor the woman were seriously injured.

