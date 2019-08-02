Suspect with gun held, ending lockdown at Las Vegas private school

Far West Academy was placed on lockdown for several hours Friday after a resident called police to say a man inside a suspicious vehicle flashed a gun in northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A faith-based school was placed on lockdown for more than two hours on Friday as police investigated a report that a man flashed a gun nearby.

One person was taken into custody after police received a call at 10:25 a.m. from a resident who saw someone in a suspicious car “show a gun,” said Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Carla Alston.

Far West Academy, near Craig Road and Rancho Drive, was placed on lockdown as officers searched the area.

The area was cleared by 1 p.m., but Officer Larry Hatfield said the incident remained under investigation.

