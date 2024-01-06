Suspected car thief caught napping in northeast valley

A suspicious vehicle report was phoned in about 3:30 p.m. at 3550 E. Lake Mead Blvd, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Two Metro vehicles were damaged Friday afternoon when a suspected car thief was awoken from his slumber to find officers trying to apprehend him.

Police used a Metro vehicle in front and behind the stolen vehicle and woke up the suspect by giving verbal commands to get out of the vehicle.

Instead of complying, the unidentified male responded by ramming the stolen vehicle into both squad cars, eventually “able to maneuver the vehicle out of being blocked in,” Nogle said.

The man drove recklessly for a short distance away before hitting a block wall, then fleeing on foot. Officers and K-9 units were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

No officers were injured while the suspect complained of some pain from the airbags deploying when the airbags went off.

