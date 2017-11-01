Suspected drunk driver hits woman, house in east Las Vegas

A suspected drunken driver hit a woman before hitting a house in the east valley on Tuesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Metro responded on reports of the crash about 7:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Winterwood Boulevard, near Nellis and Charleston bouelvards, Lt. Grant Rogers said. The suspected drunken driver’s vehicle first hit a parked car before jumping the curb, hitting a woman in her 20s on the sidewalk and finally hitting a house, Rogers said.

He said the driver tried to leave but was stopped by residents.

The woman was hospitalized and expected to survive, he said.

Rogers said police initially received reports a child was hit, but arriving officers found the child was not struck.

