Suspected drunk driver, with kids in car, fell asleep before crash, police say
Keavon Daniels, 29, caused a three-vehicle crash that left his three children with serious injuries.
A suspected drunk driver told police he fell asleep at the wheel while his three young children were in the car with him.
At around 10 a.m. Saturday, 29-year-old Keavon Daniels was driving a Jeep Compass the wrong way near Hollywood Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue. The Jeep crashed into two other vehicles, injuring all seven people involved including Daniels’ children ages 4, 5 and 6.
Daniels faces charges of reckless driving, child endangerment, DUI, child restraint violations and driving without a license, court records show.
At the hospital, Daniels admitted to driving the Jeep and said he fell asleep momentarily and when he woke up a car was directly in front of him and he could not avoid a collision, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.
Police said two of his children were wearing seat belts but were not in the car seat required by law. Daniels’ 4-year-old daughter required CPR and emergency surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after suffering a broken neck. His two sons each suffered injuries to internal organs, according to the report.
Daniels remains in custody on $100,000 bail and is due in court on Thursday.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.