88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Suspected drunk driver, with kids in car, fell asleep before crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Keavon Daniels (Metropolitan Police Department)
Keavon Daniels (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspected drunk driver told police he fell asleep at the wheel while his three young children were in the car with him.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, 29-year-old Keavon Daniels was driving a Jeep Compass the wrong way near Hollywood Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue. The Jeep crashed into two other vehicles, injuring all seven people involved including Daniels’ children ages 4, 5 and 6.

Daniels faces charges of reckless driving, child endangerment, DUI, child restraint violations and driving without a license, court records show.

At the hospital, Daniels admitted to driving the Jeep and said he fell asleep momentarily and when he woke up a car was directly in front of him and he could not avoid a collision, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said two of his children were wearing seat belts but were not in the car seat required by law. Daniels’ 4-year-old daughter required CPR and emergency surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after suffering a broken neck. His two sons each suffered injuries to internal organs, according to the report.

Daniels remains in custody on $100,000 bail and is due in court on Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
3
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
4
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
5
Valley of Fire hikers ran out of water, died in 118-degree heat, park says
Valley of Fire hikers ran out of water, died in 118-degree heat, park says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: 3 children injured in suspected drunk driving wreck
Police: 3 children injured in suspected drunk driving wreck
Police: One killed after woman drove drunk, ran red light
Police: One killed after woman drove drunk, ran red light
Woman killed, suspected speeding driver jailed after fiery crash
Woman killed, suspected speeding driver jailed after fiery crash
9 hurt in crash with suspected speeding juvenile
9 hurt in crash with suspected speeding juvenile
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars