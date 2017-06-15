ad-fullscreen
Crime

Suspected drunken driver hits Metro officer during traffic stop

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 5:01 am
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended her Thursday morning, police said.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop about 2:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Blue Diamond Road at Buffalo Drive prior to the crash, Lt. Eric Calhoun said.

The officer was rear-ended while inside her car using her computer during the stop, Calhoun said, adding the driver was arrested.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
