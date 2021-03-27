Suspected DUI crash kills 1 in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police arrested a 38-year-old man following a suspected DUI crash on Friday night in the east valley that left one person dead.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a 38-year-old man following a suspected DUI crash on Friday night in the east valley that left one person dead.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling west on Charleston “at a high rate of speed” when the driver ran a red light and struck a 2008 Pontiac G6.

The Pontiac then struck the front of a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander that was stopped at the red light, police said. The people in the Chevrolet were unharmed, but the Pontiac’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford’s driver, identified by police as 38-year-old Samson Baughman, ran from the scene but was arrested “shortly thereafter,” police said. He displayed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Baughman faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, reckless driving resulting in death or significant bodily harm, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license, court records show.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

The Pontiac driver’s death marked the 24th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.