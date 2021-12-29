Suspected DUI crash on Dec. 21 claims 2nd victim

A second person has died after a suspected DUI crash on Dec. 21, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A second person has died after a suspected DUI crash on Dec. 21, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a Wednesday news release that Patrick Bass, 64, had died after the crash. Debbie Bass, 65, had been pronounced dead at University Medical Center after the incident.

The relationship between the victims was not clear Wednesday.

Tara Russell, 43, was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two reckless driving charges, according to jail records.

Police said Russell ran a red light in a Buick Lucerne and slammed into a 2018 Hyundai Tucson that was heading through the green light at Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. The 1:19 a.m. crash caused the Hyundai to overturn multiple times, according to an arrest report.

Russell was also taken to University Medical Center, where an officer “could smell the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from her breath,” according to the report.

A surveillance video from the scene showed that the light had been red for 18 or 19 seconds before Russell’s vehicle entered the intersection, but her vehicle did not appear to slow until moments before the crash.

Russell remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday. A bail hearing is set for Monday, according to jail records.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.