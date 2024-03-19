Suspected DUI driver arrested after 4 people hit at vigil in North Las Vegas

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

Caren Quiroz-Alvarez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after a crash left four pedestrians injured Monday night in North Las Vegas.

Caren Quiroz-Alvarez was arrested after the collision just after 9 p.m. Monday near Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Police said in a news release there was a “large gathering of people in the parking lot of a business” in the 600 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

“Our understanding is that they were there for a vigil,” North Las Vegas police spokesperson Officer Brian Thomas said Tuesday.

Thomas said he couldn’t confirm who the vigil was for. However, exactly a year earlier, on March 18, 2023, motorcyclist Ronald James Choyce, Jr., 32, of Las Vegas, was killed in a crash with a vehicle at that intersection, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

When the crowd grew in size, “some of the pedestrians” entered the street, police said in a statement Monday night.

That’s when a silver 2019 Nissan Versa, heading west, struck four pedestrians, police said.

The pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the adult female driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and is facing charges for DUI and child endangerment, according to the department’s statement.

The other occupants of the Nissan, a 17-year-old and 6-year-old passenger, were not injured.

