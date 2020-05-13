Suspected DUI driver doing 120 mph arrested by NHP

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it arrested a suspected impaired driver doing 120 miles per hour in the Las Vegas Valley overnight.

Some of the cash confiscated from a speeding, DUI suspect on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Few details were released, but the NHP Southern Command tweeted about the arrest early Wednesday morning.

#whileyouweresleeping The #DUIStrikeTeam removed another impaired driver who was driving 120mph! Charges include PCS with intent to sell, DUI drugs, reckless driving & battery on a police officer. @LVMPD_Traffic @lvmpd @DriveSafeNV #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/sYLfwmUyp1 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 13, 2020

“The #DUIStrikeTeam removed another impaired driver who was driving 120mph!” the tweet said.

Authorities said the motorist was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and battery on a police officer.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a pile of cash. It did not specify where the arrest occurred and the name of the suspect was not provided.

