Suspected DUI driver flees after Las Vegas crash that injured passenger, police say

A suspected impaired driver fled the scene of a crash early Friday morning that left a passenger in the vehicle injured, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. J. Edens said in a text message that the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a dark-colored sedan was southbound on Nellis, south of Charleston, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Edens said the vehicle crossed all travel lanes, struck a fence and then hit a retaining wall.

The driver fled the area on foot and was still outstanding as of 6:45 a.m., authorities said.

Edens noted that “the passenger in the vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”