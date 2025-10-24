67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Suspected DUI driver flees after Las Vegas crash that injured passenger, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas business owners and advocates are calling for enhanced penalties for destroying prope ...
‘A huge issue’: Las Vegas business owners speak of retail theft’s toll
Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Ve ...
Judge pauses disqualification of Nevada’s acting U.S. attorney pending appeal
(LtoR) Jorge Gomez, Jazmin Gomez, Rene, and Jeanne Llera talk with their attorney Eric Valenzue ...
Officers corroborate colleagues’ account of shooting that killed protester
Former NBA assistant coach and player Damon Jones, left, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthous ...
Former NBA player in court after indictment: ‘He has a serious gambling problem’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2025 - 6:52 am
 
Updated October 24, 2025 - 6:58 am

A suspected impaired driver fled the scene of a crash early Friday morning that left a passenger in the vehicle injured, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. J. Edens said in a text message that the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a dark-colored sedan was southbound on Nellis, south of Charleston, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Edens said the vehicle crossed all travel lanes, struck a fence and then hit a retaining wall.

The driver fled the area on foot and was still outstanding as of 6:45 a.m., authorities said.

Edens noted that “the passenger in the vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NBA coach, player arrested in Vegas-linked gambling, sports betting probe
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Tim Reynolds and Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

A current NBA coach and player were among the more than 30 players arrested in a case involving sports betting and rigged poker games in Las Vegas and elsewhere, authorities say.

 
NFL player arrested on DUI charge in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Tracy Walker, 30, was pulled over at about 2 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after failing a set of field sobriety tests, police said.

MORE STORIES