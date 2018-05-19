Suspected DUI driver found ‘passed out’ in front of NHP entrance

One suspected drunken driver on Friday night did all the work for the Nevada Highway Patrol when he was found asleep at the wheel at the agency’s command center.

One suspected drunken driver on Friday night did all the work for the Nevada Highway Patrol when he was found asleep at the wheel at the agency’s command center. (@NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)

One suspected drunken driver on Friday night did all the work for the Nevada Highway Patrol when he was found asleep at the wheel at the agency’s command center.

“We love it when the drunk drivers come to us,” according to a tweet posted about 10:35 p.m. Friday from the Highway Patrol’s account.

The driver of a pickup truck was “passed out” at the gated entrance of the Highway Patrol’s southern command building at 4615 W. Sunset Road, the agency said.

“Thankfully he didn’t seriously injure or kill someone,” the tweet read. “We have a spot for him to spend the night.”

No other details were immediately available. The unidentified driver’s chargers were not known Saturday morning.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.