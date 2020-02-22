Suspected DUI driver hits power pole in west Las Vegas Valley

A man suspected of driving while impaired was hospitalized with survivable injuries after crashing into a power pole Saturday morning in the west valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There were road closures near a west valley residential area on Saturday morning after a man suspected of driving while impaired crashed into a power pole, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 8:10 a.m. to the crash at Michael Way and Washington Avenue, east of Jones Boulevard, after a driver crashed into the pole, Metropolitan Police Department Ken Nogle said.

The man was hospitalized with survivable injuries. Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash, and the driver was arrested, Nogle said.

Michael Way was closed between Washington Avenue and Maddox Avenue while NV Energy worked to repair the pole, Nogle said about 9:30 a.m.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.