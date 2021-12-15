Suspected murder-suicide reported in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police were called for a welfare check around 4 p.m. to a home on the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue.

North Las Vegas police (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon on the northern edge of the valley.

North Las Vegas police were called for a welfare check around 4 p.m. to a home on the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue, near the 215 Beltway and Revere Street, according to a statement from police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Officers found a woman and a man both dead.

Cuevas said Wednesday that detectives believe the man killed the woman before he died by suicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman Wednesday as Melanie Jenkins, 38, of North Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death were pending.

