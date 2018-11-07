Crime

Suspects arrested in beating, carjacking of man in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2018 - 11:57 am
 
Updated November 7, 2018 - 8:26 pm

Las Vegas police Capt. Lazaro Chavez made good on his promise.

On Wednesday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department captain announced on Twitter that arrests had been made in a violent carjacking that left a 78-year-old man hospitalized a day earlier.

Earlier Wednesday, before holding a news conference in front of Metro’s downtown station, Chavez had visited the victim and promised that he would find the men who put him in the hospital, calling the case his “No. 1 priority right now.”

“Vital tips from people who saw this story helped locate the stolen car and lead officers to the arrest of multiple suspects,” he tweeted.

At the news briefing, police released video footage of the beating and carjacking, which happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant on the 2500 block of Fremont Street.

“Once you see this video, it should shock everybody,” Chavez said. “This is one of our most vulnerable victims in Las Vegas — the elderly.”

Police said the man had just arrived at the restaurant near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue to pick up dinner when the suspects approached him. As he got out of his older-model Ford Taurus, he “almost immediately is savagely attacked,” a visibly upset Chavez said.

The car was found hours after the footage was released on the opposite side of the valley, near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.

The footage of the attack, which the restaurant provided to police, showed the suspects shoving the man to the ground as they took his car keys out of his hands. One of the men, who was wearing a black-and-blue hooded sweatshirt, appeared to have thrown most of the punches as the other two got into the car.

The victim can be seen in the video trying to cover his face and block the punches as he lies on his back.

Police spokesman Jay Rivera said Wednesday afternoon that the department did not have an update on the victim’s condition, but he said the injuries are severe enough that a substantial bodily harm enhancement will be tacked on to all charges the suspects will face.

Chavez said the man had done everything right to protect himself.

“He complied, gave his car keys, and yet he was still attacked,” he said. “This cannot be tolerated.”

Police believe the trio lives nearby, as witnesses told detectives that the men have been seen in the area and matched the description of several suspects wanted in a string of recent attempted car burglaries and other “low-level street crimes,” Chavez said.

Further details on the arrests were not immediately available Wednesday night.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Senior Citizen Carjacking Attack -- 3 Suspects Sought
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three attackers who carjacked and beat a 78-year-old man near Fremont and east Charleston on Tuesday. (LVMPD)
Henderson Police Department Chief Latesha Watson Talks Change
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Crime
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Crime Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like